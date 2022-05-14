Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

NYSE TJX opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

