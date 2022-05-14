Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in American Tower by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.86 and a 200-day moving average of $255.49. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.