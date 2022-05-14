Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $174.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.56. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $167.96 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.