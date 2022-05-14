Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after buying an additional 318,835 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $174,757,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after buying an additional 488,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after buying an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

