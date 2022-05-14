Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

