Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $361,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $435.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.07. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

