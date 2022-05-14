Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $315,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $165.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.27 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

