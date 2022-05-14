Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $291,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $166.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

