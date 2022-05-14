Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $277,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $240.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.23 and its 200 day moving average is $307.88.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

