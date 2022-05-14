Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,601 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56.

