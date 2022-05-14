Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.39.

