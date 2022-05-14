Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,800 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 1,691,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 827.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCRDF remained flat at $$3.68 during trading on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

