Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,352 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.89 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

