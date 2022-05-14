Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $3.86. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 11,787 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.