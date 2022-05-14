Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $3.86. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 11,787 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.