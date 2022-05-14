comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCOR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.64.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

