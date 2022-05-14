CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
CompoSecure stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000.
About CompoSecure (Get Rating)
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
