COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 526,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,700. The firm has a market cap of $324.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.12. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth $505,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

