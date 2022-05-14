Compass (NYSE:COMP) Issues Earnings Results

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Compass updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:COMP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 17,015,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,296. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Compass has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

Get Compass alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.