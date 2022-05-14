Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Raised to GBX 2,050 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.21) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,773.89 ($21.87).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,808 ($22.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The firm has a market cap of £32.26 billion and a PE ratio of 90.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,669.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,643.29. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823 ($22.48).

In other Compass Group news, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.90) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($110,137.84).

About Compass Group (Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.