Comparing Orange County Bancorp (OBT) & Its Rivals

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Orange County Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orange County Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp Competitors 435 1660 1888 81 2.40

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 93.12%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million $21.29 million 9.00 Orange County Bancorp Competitors $4.26 billion $795.25 million 8.38

Orange County Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 27.28% 15.32% 1.05% Orange County Bancorp Competitors 28.67% 5.39% 4.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Orange County Bancorp pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 8.63, indicating that their average share price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp rivals beat Orange County Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.