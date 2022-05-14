Comparing Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitesco and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 0 4 9 0 2.69

Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $38.15, indicating a potential upside of 111.97%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Mitesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and Oak Street Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 300.42 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.72 Oak Street Health $1.43 billion 3.03 -$409.40 million ($1.98) -9.09

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -9,190.60% -924.58% -173.69% Oak Street Health -26.82% -413.94% -24.37%

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Mitesco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.