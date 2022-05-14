Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.95.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.