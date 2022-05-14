Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to announce earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Colliers International Group posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.69. 132,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,980. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $104.35 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 594.4% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,324,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

