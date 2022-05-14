Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CGNX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cognex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after buying an additional 82,387 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after buying an additional 40,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

