Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. Cognex has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

