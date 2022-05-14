Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CVLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,048. The firm has a market cap of $210.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

