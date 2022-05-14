Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29,221.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $8,364,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $530.80 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.64 and a 12-month high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.43.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

