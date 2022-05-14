Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $530.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.92 and a 200-day moving average of $526.43. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.64 and a 1 year high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.