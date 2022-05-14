CLSA Downgrades Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) to Underperform

CLSA downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SNPTF opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $32.09.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

