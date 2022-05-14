CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 60.5% in April

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CLPHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DBS Vickers downgraded CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CLPHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 43,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CLP has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

