Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clovis reported wider-than-expected losses for first-quarter 2022 while sales also missed estimates. Adoption of PARP inhibitor drugs like Clovis' sole marketed drug, Rubraca, has been slow in the U.S. market so far. Fewer diagnosis and office visits due to the coronavirus pandemic are adversely impacting Rubraca sales. Nonetheless, the approval of a second-line maintenance setting for ovarian cancer is contributing to sales growth. Further, the successful label expansion of Rubraca for a broader ovarian cancer patient population and other oncology indications will likely boost its prospects. Several data readouts are expected in 2022 which could be catalysts for the stock. Rubraca faces stiff competition from other PARP inhibitors in the market, such as Lynparza and Zejula. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

