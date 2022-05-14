Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CLOV. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 112.18% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $19,705,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $4,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

