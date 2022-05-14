Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 12.03. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 247,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

