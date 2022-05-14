ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 91.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ClearPoint Neuro updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 11.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, May 9th.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

