ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

ClearOne stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

