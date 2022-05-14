Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 6.8%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 5,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 926,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 22,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $627,422.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,074,762 shares of company stock worth $27,572,498.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $36,265,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

