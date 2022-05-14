Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

