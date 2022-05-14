Citigroup Initiates Coverage on California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

CRC stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.72.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. California Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

