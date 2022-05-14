Citigroup Inc. Sells 228,031 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Entegris worth $59,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG opened at $109.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

