Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Sempra worth $73,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sempra by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 20.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $161.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

