Citigroup Inc. Purchases 36,431 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $61,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.69.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $309.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

