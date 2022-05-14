Citigroup Inc. Has $61.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,441 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $61,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.