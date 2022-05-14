Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 420.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $69,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

