Citigroup Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,250.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,075.11.

AZO traded up $46.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,001.11. 186,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,510. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,036.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,970.02.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 111.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

