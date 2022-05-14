Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $10,022,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 18,948,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,540,174. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.