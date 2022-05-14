CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 20,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 856,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,840.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,680.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$1,740.00.

On Friday, April 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,947.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,947.00.

On Monday, April 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,079.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,046.00.

On Monday, April 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,472.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,550.00.

On Monday, April 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 28,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$17,360.00.

On Friday, April 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,770.00.

TSE MBA opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$37.65 million and a PE ratio of -28.95. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$0.81.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.