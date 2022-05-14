Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.53. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $2.98 on Monday, hitting $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 212,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,982. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $157.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 241.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,573,000 after acquiring an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $44,455,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,041,000 after acquiring an additional 262,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 65.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

