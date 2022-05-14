Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG traded up $37.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,318.28. 220,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,501.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,579.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,242.71 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

