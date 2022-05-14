China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Short Interest Up 122.2% in April

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHNUF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. China Education Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.45.

China Education Resources Company Profile

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

