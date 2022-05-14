Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 452,115 shares of company stock valued at $69,708,842. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

